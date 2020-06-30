Singapore GE2020: Three-cornered fight for Pioneer's single seat between PAP, PSP and independent

SINGAPORE - A three-cornered fight is set for Pioneer SMC, as the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and an independent candidate will challenge the ruling PAP for the seat.

Two-term People's Action Party (PAP) MP Patrick Tay will face off PSP candidate Lim Cher Hong, 42, author and chartered financial consultant. It is Mr Lim's first election and he was introduced by the party last week.

In a surprise twist, an independent candidate Mr Cheang Peng Wah, who declined to give his age or occupation, is also running for the single seat.

Another independent candidate, Victor Ronnie Lai, 65, turned up at the Pioneer Jurong Junior College nomination centre on Tuesday (June 30).

The retired financial accountant, who carried a bunch of sunflowers and a Singapore flag, could not get enough assentors to enter the centre and left after an hour of waiting.

Peoples Voice's Gilbert Goh, 59, who runs a non-governmental organisation counselling unemployed Singaporeans, had originally planned to challenge for the Pioneer seat but changed his mind, saying he is "giving way" because PSP is there.

He opted to run instead at Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with his party against incumbents PAP and fellow opposition side Singapore Democratic Alliance.

Last week, National Solidarity Party (NSP), which has contested the Pioneer ward since 2011, dropped its plan to contest the seat after it came to an agreement with PSP.

PAP's Mr Tay was previously the MP for the Boon Lay ward in West Coast GRC since 2015.

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

Before he took over, Pioneer SMC was helmed by Mr Cedric Foo for four terms, even after the single seat constituency was carved out of West Coast GRC in 2011.

In the 2015 general election, Mr Foo received a vote share of 76.34 per cent, beating NSP's Elvin Ong 23.66 per cent.

There are 24,672 electors in Pioneer SMC, down slightly from the 2015 total of 25,458.