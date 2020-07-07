Singapore GE2020: The battle for new SMC Punggol West

The People's Action Party incumbent Sun Xueling is up against Workers' Party's new face Tan Chen Chen in the newly created Punggol West single-member constituency. We catch up with them on the campaign trail.

A familiar face in SMC, PAP's Sun Xueling connects offline and online





PAP's Punggol West SMC candidate Sun Xueling chatting with a resident at a foodcourt in Punggol Place on July 3, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



"Hard-working" is the word operations executive Jack Kow, 40, uses to describe Ms Sun Xueling, the incumbent MP in Punggol West.

A working mother with two young daughters, Ms Sun - who turns 41 on Polling Day - has a day job as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development. She is also often on the ground in her constituency, meeting residents like Mr Kow and seeking their views.

In his eyes, she has done a lot for the community.

What WP's Tan Chen Chen lacks in credentials, she makes up with earnestness



Workers' Party's Punggol West SMC candidate Tan Chen Chen (right), chairman Sylvia Lim and leader Pritam Singh out to engage residents at a coffee shop in Punggol Way on July 3, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



A Punggol West resident walked agitatedly up to Workers' Party (WP) candidate Tan Chen Chen, who is running for election in the single-member constituency.

Ms Tan was taking a breather outside a coffee shop in Punggol Way after a round of media interviews when he approached her last Thursday. His attempts to get season parking for his heavy vehicle had hit roadblocks, and recent attempts to apply for financial aid had also failed. He said life was hard as a former convict and he wanted to know what she could do for him if elected.

She asked him a few questions, nodded and listened intently. Before long, the resident bid her goodbye with a grin on his face, saying: "I hope you can help me."

