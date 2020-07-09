Singapore GE2020: Singaporeans in the UK among first to vote, out of 6,570 overseas voters

LONDON - Singaporeans living in the United Kingdom were among the first to cast their votes in this year's general election.

The Singapore High Commission in London opened its doors at 8am (3pm Singapore time) on Thursday (July 9), but a queue with about 15 people had already formed 10 minutes earlier outside the building in the Belgravia area of London.

Voters were standing at least 2m apart from one another, in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Poll letters issued to registered overseas voters listed instructions to wear a face covering and to keep a safe distance from others.

One of the first few in line at 7.45am was Mr Zack Ho, who moved to London for work last year. The 28-year-old auditor from Aljunied GRC was voting overseas for the first time.

"I think it's good that the GRC is heavily contested and every election is a marginal win or loss for each party," said Mr Ho, who has been closely following the election and the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

"It keeps (politicians) on their toes with residents watching whether they deliver their promises after each election."

Aljunied GRC, which the Workers' Party won in 2015 with a margin of less than 2 per cent against rivals from the People's Action Party, is again expected to be one of the most closely fought constituencies.

Singapore Management University exchange student Darren Choy, who is from Hougang SMC, flew to London from Moscow to cast his ballot.

"The election process is very important, and especially as a first-time voter, I think it is essential to be a part of this," said the 24-year-old.

According to the Elections Department, there are 6,570 overseas voters in this general election, up from 4,868 in the 2015 polls.

But a glitch in the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's system, for which the authority apologised on Saturday, means that another 101 overseas Singaporeans won't get to vote this time though they had applied to do so.

London is one of 10 overseas polling stations, which are in places with a significant number of Singaporeans. The rest are in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington, DC.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all overseas polling stations have put in place safety measures to ensure the health and safety of voters and election officials.

Voters entering the mission had their temperature taken and had access to hand sanitisers and plastic disposable gloves.