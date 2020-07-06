Singapore GE2020: PSP chief Dr Tan to join SDA's Desmond Lim on walkabout

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) is roping in friends from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) for its campaign in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, a constituency seeing its first ever three-cornered fight.

SDA president Desmond Lim said Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who leads PSP, will be making an appearance in the group representation constituency during SDA's afternoon walkabout on Monday (July 6).

When approached, Mr Lim said in Mandarin: "This is what friends do, catching up and showing support for each other."

The two men will also have a "catch-up session to explore more areas for collaboration", where a poster of them photographed at various events will be presented to Dr Tan.

SDA said they have prepared the poster, which bears the heading "One Bond, One Heart For Singapore".

Mr Lim and the SDA have contested the constituency in every general election from 2006.

It has been held by the People's Action Party (PAP) since the GRC was formed in 2001.

The PAP won 72.89 per cent of the vote in the 2015 General Election, with the SDA claiming 27.11 per cent.

In this election, the SDA is in a contest with the PAP and Peoples Voice (PV), the first three-cornered fight in a GRC.

PV and SDA had engaged in a war of words after both expressed interest ahead of Nomination Day.

Mr Lim said that his party sent messages to PV chief Lim Tean to discuss the possibility of avoiding a three-cornered fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

However, in an interview with the media before Nomination Day, Mr Lim Tean said SDA's Mr Lim had told him to pull out of the contest.

Mr Lim Tean said he refused, telling the media that his party was a bigger threat to the PAP.

SDA's Mr Lim said his meeting with Dr Tan on Monday is to exemplify unity among opposition parties here.

He said: "We want to work with other parties who have a common goal. There is no point in having various parties lumped together just because we are contesting against the ruling party."

"The infighting will also hurt us in the long run," he added.