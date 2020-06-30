Singapore GE2020: Profiles of Singapore Democratic Party's new candidates

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has indicated it will contest in five constituencies: Yuhua, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok SMCs, and Holland-Bukit Timah and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs in the July 10 election.

The party has begun to unveil its first group of candidates. Since Sunday (June 28), it has introduced five of them online over two days, posting a short video of each candidate on social media platforms, with accompanying introductory notes.

Two of them will be contesting an election for the first time.

Here's a look at the candidates' profiles:

ALFRED TAN, 54

Entrepreneur



PHOTO: SINGAPORE DEMOCRATIC PARTY



Mr Tan, has been involved in various aspects of business and entrepreneurship, having worked in international banking, corporate finance and business management.

He is director of local food and beverage chain Kopi Ong, which sells coffee in the Central Bu-siness District.

Mr Tan believes he can contribute to nation-building because of his experience in international business.

"The benefits of a vibrant and enterprising economy must be aligned and directed to the benefit and well-being of society and the individuals in it," he said.

A father of two grown-up daughters, he dipped his toe in politics in 2015, when he began volunteering with the SDP. This is his first time contesting in a general election.

He holds a degree from the National University of Singapore, and has a master's in business administration from the University of Birmingham.

ROBIN LOW, 45

Entrepreneur



PHOTO: SINGAPORE DEMOCRATIC PARTY



Mr Low, who has his own business, is involved in several community projects, including a non-governmental organisation that promotes efficient disaster response and sustainable disaster recovery.

He also works with vulnerable communities in Singapore and abroad, through organisations like the Industrial and Services Cooperative Society (Iscos).

His work with refugees has taught him that everyone has ideas and aspirations, he said. "I enjoy working with communities on solutions because I believe communities hold the solutions to problems we face."

Mr Low wants to focus on better support for marginalised families through action, by engaging and getting them to think about new ways to increase their income sustainably.

Mr Low studied at the National University of Singapore.

MIN CHEONG, 35

Marketing communications strategist



PHOTO: SINGAPORE DEMOCRATIC PARTY



Ms Cheong has worked for multinational corporations, start-ups and non-profit organisations across such industries as technology and education.

She said: "It's my hope that we will nurture a real appetite and aptitude for critical thinking and meaningful debate, empathy as well as an unwavering desire to fight the good fight for people who need support alongside causes worth championing."

She is an avid practitioner of krav maga, an Israeli military fighting and self-defence system.

In a video posted on the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) website, she said her focus is on "workforce wellness", which she describes as an overarching approach to reforming how people in Singapore live and work.

She became involved with the SDP in 2011, working in its policy studies unit. This is the first general election she is contesting.