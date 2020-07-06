Singapore GE2020: Peoples Voice unveils manifesto with focus on jobs, immigration policies and CPF scheme

SINGAPORE - The Peoples Voice party has outlined five key priorities in its manifesto, released Monday (July 6), four days from polling day on Friday.

It wants to prioritise Singaporeans in employment policies, review the Central Provident Fund (CPF) scheme, reform immigration policies, tackle the high cost of living, and improve accountability and transparency in the Government.

Party chief Lim Tean introduced the manifesto in a video posted to the party's Facebook page, adding that the centrepiece is the party's commitment to restore jobs to Singaporeans.

The party has proposed tightening the influx of foreign labour by "significantly reducing" the number of Employment Passes, and freezing S passes. It added that there should be mechanisms in place for foreign workers to transfer their knowledge and skills to local employees.

Mr Lim said: "This is only fair to our people, to make sure that they are able to do the first-class jobs that have to be done by foreigners at the moment."

The party also wants the Government to return CPF monies to people when they turn 55.

In addition, said Mr Lim, the Government needs to cease its "insane immigration policies". He said these policies have artificially inflated population growth in Singapore, and have resulted in the stagnation of wages for the middle- and lower-income earners.

To reduce the cost of living in Singapore, the party proposes reducing the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 5 per cent. It also wants to scrap GST on all essential items like food and medical services.

Mr Lim, a lawyer, said there is "no reason" for GST to rise over the years as it is a regressive tax that is most burdensome on those with lower income.

"In fact, it must be brought in the other direction, especially in times of crisis like (this) Covid-19 outbreak," said Mr Lim.

The party is also calling for a code of conduct to prevent conflicts of interest between the Government and private institutions.

It wants institutions like the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Department of Statistics and the Elections Department to be "totally independent" of the Prime Minister's Office, so as to improve accountability and transparency in the Government.

Mr Lim described these proposals as common sense.

He added: "Peoples Voice believes that if we take these first five steps, we are well on our way to making Singapore our home again."