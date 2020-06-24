Singapore GE2020: Peoples Voice party to contest Punggol West SMC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

SINGAPORE - The Peoples Voice (PV) party has announced it will contest the single-seat ward of Punggol West and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, where a three-way fight may take place.

Party secretary-general and founder Lim Tean posted on Facebook on Wednesday (June 24) that it has many candidates but decided on the two constituencies to avoid clashing with other opposition parties.

However, his announcement comes the day after the Singapore Democratic Alliance made clear it will contest only Pasir Ris-Punggol, where it has stood against the People's Action Party (PAP) over the last three elections, starting in 2006.

PV will face PAP in Punggol West.

Mr Lim's announcement on Wednesday follows comments made on June 19, when he said his party was planning to contest Jurong GRC.

On Tuesday, he said that PV was resuming its outreach in the single-seat wards of Mountbatten and Pioneer as well as in Pasir Ris-Punggol and Jalan Besar GRCs.

The party has not announced its candidates yet.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Lim, a lawyer, called for volunteers.

"Peoples Voice is blessed with so many outstanding candidates, fired with passion to serve the interests of our people.

"Our team has also done tremendous outreach and groundwork for the last 16 months in Punggol West SMC when it was previously part of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC," he added.