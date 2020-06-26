GE2020: PAP unveils next slate of election candidates, including Singapore's first woman brigadier-general

SINGAPORE - The PAP on Friday (June 26) introduced four new candidates to contest the election on July 10.

The line-up this time included Ms Gan Siow Huang, the first woman brigadier-general in Singapore, as well as three other candidates from the non-profit and private sectors: Ms Rachel Ong Sin Yen, 47; Mr Sharael Taha, 39, a vice-president at Rolls Royce, and lawyer Alex Yeo Sheng Chye, 41.

They were introduced by PAP vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli at a virtual press conference streamed from the PAP headquarters in New Upper Changi Road.

With this round of introductions, the PAP has so far unveiled 23 of the 26 new faces it is expected to field in the upcoming polls.

The new candidates are:

Ms Gan Siow Huang, 46

Former air force brigadier-general



Ms Gan, 46, who is married with three children, is now deputy CEO of the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute.

She is expected to be fielded in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, where she has been active on the ground.

Ms Gan made history in 2015 when she became the first woman brigadier-general in Singapore. She resigned from her role as Chief of Staff - Air Staff in March.

She said she had served in the military for more than 25 years - "one of the best choices and fulfilling choices that I made for myself".

The armed forces, she said, is a place "where men and women of different races, religions backgrounds, all come together, serving common goal to protect Singapore". This desire to serve Singapore remained for her even after leaving the military.

The mission of the labour movement resonates with her, she said.

"I know the importance of bread and butter (issues) and the importance of having a job, to be able to protect one's lives, and their families".

Asked about criticism that former military personnel are not qualified to be politicians, Ms Gan said she takes pride in her military experience, which has equipped her with leadership skills.

She added that in her military career, other than operations, she had been involved in long-term planning, capability development and policy work, manpower, intelligence, among others.

"I would say that I have gathered...several building blocks that I think are critical to any good organising entity and I would say the leadership experiences that I gained and also the lessons I learnt in taking care of people will help me to be a good politician."

She appealed to the public to not rely on stereotypes. "I hope that people will give me a chance - don't look at me as just another general - look at me for who I am."

Ms Rachel Ong Sin Yen, 47

Rohei chief executive



Ms Ong, 47, who is single, has been active in West Coast GRC, where she serves as vice-chairman for the Telok Blangah Citizens' Consultative Committee.

She said that she is energized by two things - seeing every youth succeed in life, and adults flourish in all that they do.

In order to help young people succeed, she said "we first must learn to listen to, to see, to hear, to understand and to care for the needs of the youth".

She started Trybe, a charity with Institute of Public Character (IPC) status, in 2001.

Trybe runs the Singapore Boys Hostel, Community Rehabilitation Centre for first-time drug abusers as well as Trybe Aftercare. It provides young people with guidance and offers support for their families and communities.

Ms Ong also holds a Master's in Business Administration from global business school Insead and Tsinghua University.

Mr Sharael Taha, 39

Vice-president for the strategy and project management office at Rolls Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services



Mr Sharael Taha, who is married with three children, was previously based in Britain and was responsible for global projects across Rolls-Royce's engine assembly and test facilities in Britain, Scotland, Germany, Canada and Singapore.

He graduated with a Distinction in Master of Business Administration from the University of Oxford.

Mr Sharael hopes to help Singaporeans adapt to the new world of work, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has posed challenges for workers.

"I would like to work with you to develop new skills and share my experience from high- tech industries, so that we can create...good jobs for the future of our families," he said.

He stressed that such digital transformation cannot take place at the expense of others.

"For the seniors, for the low wage workers, and for the less able - we have to make sure that they are part of this journey together. We will ensure that we leave no one behind."

Mr Alex Yeo Sheng Chye, 41

Director at Niru & Co LLC



Mr Yeo, a lawyer, has chaired the party's Paya Lebar branch in opposition-held Aljunied GRC for more than three years.

He said he would like to help seniors and support less privileged families in Paya Lebar.

Another item on his to-do list is to address the challenges faced by parents of young children, who have to juggle between their work and family needs.

He said he fell in love with his wife, Priya, who is Hindu and South Asian, despite them being different culturally and having different religions "because we share many similar Singaporean values and experiences".

"We are thankful that Singapore is the home where children can be whoever they wish, and yet have a singular identity - that of being Singaporeans," said Mr Yeo, who is Catholic. He sees such values demonstrated in the community as well throughout his volunteering experiences.

"I hope to play my small part in contributing to continue to grow our inclusive society that we have worked so hard over so many years."

Asked about the PAP team's chances at the election in wresting Aljunied GRC back from the Workers' Party, Mr Yeo said while he is unable to speculate on the outcome, the team has been working hard on the ground for more than nine years to serve residents in the area.