Singapore GE2020: PAP team led by Lawrence Wong up against SDP in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) are set to face off again at the Marsiling-Yew Tee group representation constituency.

The PAP team is helmed by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and comprises Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, 45, two-term MP Alex Yam, 39, and new face Hany Soh, 33.

Mr Wong, who is also co-chair of the task force set up to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, said after the candidates were confirmed: "You have seen the changes we can make when we work together hand in hand... we seek your mandate so we can continue this important fight against Covid-19."

He had co-anchored the constituency with Madam Halimah Yacob in 2015, when they won 68.7 per cent of the votes against the SDP team.

The SDP, meanwhile, has fielded Mr Benjamin Pwee, in an unexpected change in plans.

The business development strategist, 52, had been conducting walkabouts in the Yuhua single-member constituency before Nomination Day.

He is a former civil servant who has also contested in the last two elections.

Joining Mr Pwee are Mr Khung Wai Yeen, a 38-year-old account manager who contested Bukit Panjang SMC in 2015; Mr Bryan Lim, 43, an assistant director at a local hospital, and Mr Damanhuri Abas, 49, an education consultant.

Mr Lim said the SDP team has been working the ground in Marsiling-Yew Tee for the last few years, and asked for the residents to support the party.