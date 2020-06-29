Singapore GE2020: Overseas voters can vote in 10 cities, provisions for returning Singaporeans to vote

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans overseas who have registered as voters can vote at polling stations in 10 cities, the same 10 as in 2015: Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.

This time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, overseas voting will take place subject to the approval of the authorities in the countries concerned.

The Elections Department (ELD) will also make arrangements for returning Singaporeans, who have to stay home for 14 days, to vote.

For those serving the stay-home notice at hotels, ELD will arrange for them to vote at the hotels.

For those serving the stay-home notice at home, ELD will make arrangements for them to vote "while minimising exposure to other voters, candidates and election officials".

Details will be shared after Nomination Day.

The ELD said in a statement on Monday (June 29) that Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui arrived at this decision after consulting Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health.

On overseas voting in the 10 cities, all of which are places where a significant number of Singaporeans are present, the ELD said it is "working with the overseas polling stations to implement the necessary safety measures to ensure that voting is safe for our overseas voters and election officials".

Details on the voting procedures will be sent to registered overseas voters after Nomination Day, it added.