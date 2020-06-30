Singapore GE2020: New PSP team to take on incumbent PAP in Nee Soon GRC

SINGAPORE - A new team from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will take on the incumbent PAP in Nee Soon GRC at the July 10 polls.

The PSP slate for the five-member GRC includes chartered accountant and party treasurer Sri Nallakaruppan, 56, and media consultant Bradley Bowyer, 53, who was formerly a member of the PAP.

Adult educator Kala Manickam, 52, IT project manager Taufik Supan, 40, and customer service manager Damien Tay, 51, round out the opposition slate.

They will go up against the incumbents led by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who on Tuesday (June 30) officially introduced two new faces as part of his team, charity founder Carrie Tan Huimin, 38, and banker Derrick Goh, 51.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, 52, and Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang, 41, round out the PAP slate.

Speaking at the nomination centre, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore and the world are facing two key challenges - a healthcare crisis (brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic) and, linked to it, an economic crisis that is affecting jobs and businesses.

Singaporeans, he said, will have to decide "who can guide the country through these two major issues".

In Nee Soon, strong support from residents over the years has helped develop a "modern, vibrant town", he said, adding that the team will unveil more plans.

Nee Soon GRC was created in 2011 and has since been held by a PAP team helmed by Mr Shanmugam, 61. It has an electorate of 147,047.

The Workers' Party has twice made assay there, most recently in 2015 with a team including Mr Kenneth Foo Seck Guan, who lost with 33.2 per cent of the vote.