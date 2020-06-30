Singapore GE2020: Lee Hsien Yang not standing as candidate

SINGAPORE - Speculation that Mr Lee Hsien Yang will be contesting this general election in the colours of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) ended on Tuesday (June 30) when he was not fielded as a candidate.

Speaking at the Nan Hua High School nomination centre, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock, 80, who is contesting West Coast GRC, said that he never asked Mr Lee to run as a candidate.

"I wanted him to be as neutral as possible," said Dr Tan.

He also denied having teased voters with the possibility of a Lee Hsien Yang candidacy, saying: "I never tease. If the voters feel teased, it's their problem."

Mr Lee, 62, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was introduced as a PSP member last Wednesday.

He had been joining the party on walkabouts in Tanjong Pagar GRC, fuelling talk that he might be fielded there.

Founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew had represented residents in Tanjong Pagar from 1955 until his death in 2015.

On Tuesday, Mr Lee Hsien Yang joined the PSP Tanjong Pagar GRC team for breakfast at a Bendemeer Road coffee shop across from the nomination centre.

He remained coy when approached by the media about his candidacy, saying: "I'm here with my friends."

Although he walked with the PSP candidates to their nomination centre at Bendemeer Primary School, he did not accompany them in.

In a Facebook post later, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said that although he grew up in a family at the centre of Singapore politics, political leadership here "needs to be much more than about one family or one man".

"The empirical evidence shows that dynastic politics causes bad government. When people enter politics on the back of the family name, they are often evaluated based on their parents and not their performance.

"This unfair advantage undermines meritocracy. How can we expect politicians to hold each other to account, if they are blood relations?"

He added: "I have chosen not to stand for political office because I believe Singapore does not need another Lee."

He said that he is interested in politics and "involved through speaking up, by supporting candidates and parties I believe in, by contributing my time, ideas and resources to causes I support, and by seeking an open and independent media".

Mr Lee Hsien Yang added: "I do not seek power, prestige or financial rewards of political office. I hope to be a catalyst for change."

Speaking to the media at Deyi Secondary School, the nomination centre for Ang Mo Kio GRC, PM Lee told reporters that Mr Lee is "entitled to speak like anybody else", when asked if he was concerned Mr Lee Hsien Yang will have an influence on voters.

"With social media, you can have five, six million voices on the Internet. The public will assess which ones are worth listening to, which ones make sense," said PM Lee.