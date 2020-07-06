Singapore GE2020: First woman general Gan Siow Huang, ex-colonel Ang Yong Guan face off in Marymount SMC

People's Action Party newcomer Gan Siow Huang is up against third-time candidate Ang Yong Guan of the Progress Singapore Party. Both served in the SAF and now take the battle to the newly created single-member constituency of Marymount.

First woman general Gan Siow Huang goes from protecting country to serving its citizens

Flanked by party activists, Ms Gan Siow Huang strode briskly from table to table at a coffee shop in Bishan Street 22.

At first glance, Singapore's first woman general cut an imposing figure. But the 45-year-old paused often, bending down and chatting warmly with the patrons, even asking some for wefies.

It was two days after Nomination Day, and various memes had popped up after Ms Gan's speech that day - delivered in a commanding tone as she stood ramrod straight. Netizens had a field day with her "war-like" manner.

Ex-colonel Ang Yong Guan will go the distance against super majority

At age 65, Dr Ang Yong Guan - the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) candidate for the new Marymount SMC - has already run 10 marathons in his lifetime.

He is also approaching his 10th year in politics.

The psychiatrist and former army colonel stood as a Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in 2011, and in Tanjong Pagar GRC in 2015 with the now defunct Singaporeans First party (SingFirst), of which he was a founding member and chairman.

