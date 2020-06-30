Singapore GE2020: Find out where your polling station is and when you should vote

SINGAPORE - Voters can now check online where their polling station is or when their recommended two-hour voting time slot is.

Polling stations will be open from 8am to 8pm on July 10.

Unlike past elections, this time, each voter is allocated a two-hour window in which he is encouraged to head to his polling station. This will be indicated on the poll card and is meant to spread out voters across the polling hours, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elderly voters aged 65 and above will be given two-hour windows from 8am to 12pm and may be accompanied by a household member.

Senior voters who are unable to vote during their allotted time slots in the morning can join priority queues to do so at other times of the day.

Eligible voters can check their polling station and their time slot at this website by entering their NRIC.

On Polling Day (July 10), voters can also check the queue at their polling station by visiting this website.

Heightened measures will be taken during this election, which include temperature taking at polling stations, safe distancing guidelines, mandatory sanitisation of hands and wearing of disposable gloves before receiving the ballot paper.