Singapore GE2020: Dr Amy Khor up against PSP's Gigene Wong in PAP-held Hong Kah North

SINGAPORE - Incumbent Amy Khor will be facing off against political newcomer Gigene Wong from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) for Hong Kah North in the 2020 General Election.

They were announced as candidates for their respective parties at Jurong Pioneer Jurong College in Teck Whye on Tuesday (June 30) morning.

Dr Khor, 62, and Ms Wong, 54, were each accompanied by their respective party supporters as they made their journey on foot to the nomination centre.

Dr Khor, who was elected to Parliament as part of then Hong Kah GRC in 2011, has been helming Hong Kah North since it was carved out as a single seat in the 2011 election, when she won 70.6 per cent of the vote against Singapore People's Party's (SPP) Sin Kek Tong.

She said before entering the nomination centre: "I feel very privileged and honoured to be given yet another opportunity to win the support of Hong Kah North, and to serve and work with them for another term.

"I've known them for more than 18 years so they are like family to me. They are really very warm and supportive people."

In 2015, Dr Khor cemented her position as a heavyweight and was among the top PAP performers after winning 74.8 per cent of the vote against SPP's Ravi Philemon.

This time, the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will have to fend off Ms Wong, who returned to Singapore early this year after 20 years in China.

Ms Wong was the chief executive of Gulf Oil China and the chief financial officer of Foshan Electrical and Lighting, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

She told the media during a virtual press conference earlier this month that she quit her job in China and flew back to Singapore after a phone call from PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock in March.

Prior to submitting her nomination forms, Ms Wong said she would move to Hong Kah North from her current home in Ang Mo Kio if she was elected.

She added: "I will contest wholeheartedly. I believe my voice, my heart will reach the people because I'm very down to earth, I'm not atas (high-class). If I'm elected, I will live there, so people can find me."

Dr Khor welcomed the challenge and said: "I've seen some of the Facebook posts (of Ms Wong) and all that. I think it's good for the voters to have a choice.

"In fact this is a really important and crucial election for us, as we are facing, as PM said, the crisis of our generation. Challenges are likely to be with us for a while, and it could get worse due to economic impact and fallout.

"We need a strong mandate to work with the people to overcome the challenges and emerge stronger."

There are 23,519 electors in Hong Kah North SMC, a drop from the 2015 tally of 28,145 after part of Jurong West (Bulim) was transferred to West Coast GRC.