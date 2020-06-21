Singapore GE: PSP members, media had details taken by safe distancing ambassadors while on walkabout

SINGAPORE - Progress Singapore Party members, including a candidate introduced by the party last week, Ms Gigene Wong, had their particulars taken down by safe distancing ambassadors while on a walkabout at Block 358 Bukit Batok West Street 2 on Sunday (June 21).

Six party members had their details taken, along with those of a reporter from The Straits Times. All were informed they had breached safe distancing rules and would be issued fines. Three other members of the media present did not have their details taken.

When asked by PSP members, the ambassador from the National Environment Agency said he received a complaint from a member of the public that the group was congregating at a coffee shop nearby, exceeding the limit of five people per group.

However, PSP members said the group sat separately and never had more than five people together at once.

The ambassador said they could appeal against the fine.

The Elections Department had said when issuing campaign guidelines that if safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers come across instances of non-compliance with safe distancing measures by political parties or candidates, appropriate actions in accordance with the prevailing safe distancing and safe management guidelines will be taken.

"This is no different than for any member of the general public," it said