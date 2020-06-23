Singapore GE: Plans for more active-ageing facilities in Jalan Besar, new green projects in Chua Chu Kang and Hong Kah North

SINGAPORE - Elderly-friendly amenities such as ramps, lifts and additional fitness corners are on the cards for the HDB estates in Jalan Besar GRC, to meet the needs of its aging population.

Another key development slated for these estates is mixed- generational facilities like a park with a playground for the young and pebbled paths for seniors, commonly used for reflexology.

These are among several major amenities in the new five-year masterplan for the GRC in central Singapore, unveiled by the Jalan Besar Town Council on its website on Monday (June 22). Augmenting it is a video of the GRC's four MPs describing the major projects.

In northern Singapore, however, many of the prospective improvements in Chua Chu Kang GRC and single-seat Hong Kah North are geared towards families with growing children.

One highlight of the five-year masterplan for the two constituencies, which are run by the Chua Chu Kang Town Council, is a "mega playground" in Keat Hong.

In addition, more parks, sports hubs, wider cycling tracks and footpaths as well as two new hawker centres are among the communal and entertainment facilities in the pipeline for the two constituencies.

It posted a comprehensive picture of the plan on its website on Monday.

JALAN BESAR

Active-ageing is a key focus of the new masterplan, said Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who is part of the four-member Jalan Besar GRC team.

"In our town, we have many seniors. We want them to age actively, age successfully and age happily. This is something we want to put an effort in," he added in the video.

For example, in the Rochor and Outram estates specifically, those aged 65 and older make up more than 20 per cent of all residents.

There are also plans for more community gardens, covered walkways and upgrades to existing communal facilities like community halls.

More than 150 projects are in the offing.

Dr Lily Neo, the town council's chairman, urged residents to continue giving feedback and suggestions to improve the estates.

"In the next five years, you will see some of your ideas become a reality," she said in the video.

"Let us work together to create an even more caring and inclusive Jalan Besar. A vibrant place to live, work, play, and build our future together. A special place that embraces our stories, our hope, our home," Dr Neo added.

The other two MPs in the GRC, which has a total of 106,578 voters, are Mayor Denise Phua and Professor Yaacob Ibrahim.

Said Prof Yaacob, former Minister for Communications and Information: "You and your family will see a substantial improvement in your quality of life."

CHUA CHU KANG GRC, HONG KAH NORTH SMC

Apart from building more active living facilities, the four-member Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North Single Member Constituency have set their sights on becoming an "eco-town", with green features such as solar panels and community gardens.

The Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources has earmarked Chua Chu Kang Town to be transformed into an eco-town, they said in a joint statement on Monday.



An artist’s impression of The Arena Sports Hub in Keat Hong. Many of the prospective improvements in Chua Chu Kang GRC and single-seat Hong Kah North are geared towards families with growing children. PHOTO: CHUA CHU KANG TOWN COUNCIL



Planned green initiatives include a new park in Bukit Gombak, and the installation of solar panels on the roofs of almost 600 buildings.

The savings in carbon emission from the solar panels is estimated to be equivalent to taking 4,000 cars off the road, said the statement.

More than 9,000 ageing flats will also be upgraded, with plans to replace or enhance more than 1,000 lifts in the HDB estates.

There are 103,231 voters in the GRC, whose MPs include Health Minister Gan Kim Yong,Senior Parliamentary Secretary Low Yen Ling, Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad and Mr Yee Chia Hsing. There are 23,519 electors in Hong Kah North SMC, which is helmed by Senior Minister of State Amy Khor, .

In a Facebook post yesterday, the town council's chairman Low Yen Ling, said the new masterplan will take residents into a "new age healthy and active living, with opportunities to connect, work and live better."

"This is a place we can continue to build our hopes and dreams. Together, a better home for all," Ms Low added.