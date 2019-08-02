Singapore Democratic Party announces plans to contest five constituencies at general election

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has announced that it plans to contest Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, as well as Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang and Yuhua single seats, at the next general election.

It is the first opposition party to announce the constituencies it intends to contest as various political parties start to gear up for the election, which must be held by April 2021.

The SDP had contested these two GRCs and three single-member constituencies (SMCs) in the last general election in September 2015. It did not win any seats.

In a statement on Friday evening (Aug 2), the SDP said it would conduct a walkabout in all five constituencies on Sunday morning, in celebration of Singapore's 54th National Day, and as it ramps up its activities beyond house visits, policy forums and sessions with volunteers.

Over 80 members and volunteers in each constituency will accompany the party's leaders, including chairman Paul Tambyah and secretary-general Chee Soon Juan, the party added.

"This ground campaign will be about the SDP's plan to tackle Singapore's high cost of living through the various policies proposed by the party members while maintaining a special focus on the Singaporean ambition and aspirations," Professor Tambyah and Dr Chee said in a statement.

"The SDP hopes to transform Singapore into a more dynamic city ready for a rapidly changing world. We do not see the need to raise the Goods and Services Tax, cost of healthcare and essential services. Instead, we would like to free our people to be creative to reduce the economy's reliance on foreign PMETs to make Singapore a better home for everyone here," they added.

Dr Chee will also address the media at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre at 9.30am, where he will answer questions about SDP's direction, party renewal strategy and plans for the upcoming election season. He will be joined by SDP Central Executive Committee members Damanhuri Abas and Bryan Lim Boon Heng.