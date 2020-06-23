Singapore Democratic Alliance plans to contest only Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) will contest only Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC at the general election, party president Desmond Lim Bak Chuan said last night, adding that he will once again lead the team.

"I won't run away," he told The Straits Times on a walkabout in Pasir Ris.

Mr Lim also said that the SDA will not contest other constituencies, and will focus its campaigning efforts on Pasir Ris-Punggol.

"We would rather concentrate our resources to focus on one constituency that we can actually serve better," he said. "If we are going to dilute our resources, then, honestly, we will not be able to serve (residents) that well."

However, the party had a scare last night when member and potential candidate Harminder Pal Singh became faint and had to be sent to hospital. About 45 minutes into the walkabout, Mr Singh, 48, who ran in the last two general elections in 2011 and 2015, could not continue and had to sit down while someone called an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital, accompanied by a party member, and the others carried on with the walkabout. Mr Lim told The Straits Times that Mr Singh's condition was stable.

He said the team had been keeping late nights as they prepared for the election, and had gone to bed at 3am the past few days.

Mr Lim added that his party has prepared three sets of candidates to run in the five-member group representation constituency, and details will be revealed in time.

Also present last night was Mr Abu Mohamed, the party's secretary-general, together with party members and volunteers. Mr Abu and Mr Singh are likely candidates for the SDA.

Mr Lim said the party is better prepared to face the election this time.

The SDA lost to the People's Action Party team, led by then Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, in 2015, garnering just 27.11 per cent of votes in the then six-member GRC.



Singapore Democratic Alliance member Harminder Pal Singh being taken to an ambulance after feeling faint during a walkabout in Pasir Ris on June 22, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



This was a markedly worse performance than in the 2011 polls, where it got 35.21 per cent of the votes.

Mr Lim said the party has continued to walk the ground. Members have been working with charity Willing Hearts to distribute meals to senior citizens in Pasir Ris, among other districts, in the past five years. "We have been here almost every day," he added.