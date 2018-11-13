Shanmugam says speculation he will be PAP assistant secretary-general off the mark

SINGAPORE - Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has rejected speculation that he could occupy one of the top positions in the People's Action Party's new central executive committee (CEC).

Who occupies the positions of first and second assistant secretary-generals (ASGs) has come under close watch after the party's internal elections on Sunday (Nov 11). When the 14 elected and co-opted members of the CEC went on stage, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was flanked by Mr Shanmugam on his right and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on his left.

Mr Shanmugam, 59, is the next most senior MP after PM Lee. Some political watchers have also speculated he could be a deputy prime minister.

In response to media queries on Tuesday (Nov 13), Mr Shanmugam said: "I can understand the speculation based on the photograph at the party conference and my relative seniority. But these assessments are based on a snapshot, of a point in time, rather than a deep understanding of how the PAP operates and how transition works.

"I have said on Sunday, in response to a question as to whether I will be one of the ASGs, that these matters have to be decided by the CEC, but that my own view is that the appointments must reflect the future and not the transition.

"So quite a bit of the breathless speculation may be off the mark."

The prime minister traditionally occupies the secretary-general post, which PM Lee has held since 2004. The front-runners for Singapore's next prime minister are expected to be given the post of ASG. Deputy prime ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam were first and second assistant secretary-generals in the previous CEC. Both have since stepped down from the new CEC, which will lead the party into the next general election, which has to be called by January 2021.