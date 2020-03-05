Parliament: Higher Medisave withdrawal limit for patients with complex chronic conditions

SINGAPORE - From January 2021, patients with complex chronic conditions such as diabetes, stroke and dementia, can withdraw up to $700 from their Medisave account each year for their treatment, up from $500, said Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong on Thursday (March 5).

But the higher limit is only for patients with two or more conditions under the Chronic Disease Management Plan (CDMP) or one CDMP condition with complications.

The limit stays at $500 for all other Medisave account holders, including those with only one CDMP condition without complications.

The new limits "increase flexibility for patients with complex chronic conditions, as they are likely to incur higher costs for their CDMP treatments", Mr Tong said, during the debate on his ministry's budget.

He was replying to MPs such as Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) and Mr Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), who had called for greater flexibility in the Medisave withdrawal limits, especially for seniors with significant balances.

Another change he announced is that the withdrawal limit will be set according to per-patient basis instead of per-account basis.

This means a patient is eligible to withdraw up to only the $500 or $700 limit regardless of how many family members' accounts he had used for his treatment.

Previously, patients who tap on family members' accounts can have their withdrawal limits raised depending on the number of accounts they used.

The changes are expected to benefit about 176,000 people, Mr Tong said.

He also told the House his ministry is working to increase the flexibility of Medisave in other ways.

One possibility is allowing Medisave savings to be used for more treatments and services.

Currently, it can be used for inpatient and day surgery at acute hospitals, outpatient treatment and some screening tests such as mammogram and colonoscopy.

Another potential move is letting people with severe disabilities withdraw cash, which is set to be part of the upcoming Medisave for Long-Term Care scheme.

"With cash withdrawals, patients will also have greater flexibility to choose appropriate care options," said Mr Tong.

Within schemes, patients are also benefiting from greater flexibility, he added.

An example he cited is the lowering of the age threshold of the Flexi-Medisave scheme in 2018 from 65 to 60.

The scheme allows these Singaporeans to withdraw up to $200 of Medisave each year to pay for their outpatient medical treatments at public sector specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics, among others.

"These enhancements are designed to strike a balance between current medical expenses and future healthcare needs," said Mr Tong.