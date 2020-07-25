PM Lee unveils new Cabinet line-up: 7 new PAP MPs to be political office holders

SINGAPORE - Seven PAP fresh faces who were elected to Parliament in the general election earlier this month will take up appointments in the new Cabinet, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Saturday (July 25).

The seven are Dr Tan See Leng (Marine Parade GRC), Ms Gan Siow Huang (Marymount), Mr Alvin Tan (Tanjong Pagar GRC), Mr Desmond Tan (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), Mr Tan Kiat How (East Coast GRC), Mr Eric Chua (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC).

Dr Tan, 55, will take on three portfolios: Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Second Minister for Manpower, and Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

Ms Gan, 45, a former brigadier-general, will be appointed Minister of State in the Education and Manpower ministries.

Mr Desmond Tan, 50, will be Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, previously called the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Mr Chua, 41, will be appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), and Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Mr Tan Kiat How, 43, will be Minister of State in the PMO and the Ministry of National Development. He will also be the new chairman of the government feedback unit Reach, taking over from Mr Sam Tan, who has retired from politics.

Mr Fahmi, 47, will become Mayor of South East District, taking over from Dr Maliki Osman, who has been promoted to a full minister.

These appointments take effect on Monday.

Mr Alvin Tan, 40, will take on the role of Minister of State in MCCY and Ministry of Trade and Industry from Sept 1.