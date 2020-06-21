Series of dialogues with Singaporeans on impact of crisis, ideas for improvements

To provide a platform for Singaporeans to reflect on their experiences during the pandemic, and hear from them on potential action to improve society, the Government will start a series of dialogue sessions, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

"We want to hear how the crisis has impacted you, and how we can work together on your ideas to take Singapore forward...True to the spirit of Singapore Together, these conversations will lead to action," said Mr Heng, who was speaking in a national televised broadcast - the final one in a series of six by Cabinet ministers on the country's post-Covid-19 future.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a statement yesterday that the dialogues, called Emerging Stronger Conversations, will be convened from this month to September.

New networks will be formed as well, to bring together community partners and the Government to devise solutions to key issues that surface from these dialogues.

These Singapore Together Action Networks will draw on ideas from partners across different sectors, and turn them into new solutions to help take Singapore forward, Mr Heng said.

"We will form new partnerships around issues that you care about, and to make a difference through action," he added.

Some of these networks have already been formed, he said. They include those that help disadvantaged students, support vulnerable families and address mental well-being among young people.

More will be created when key issues emerge from the Emerging Stronger Conversations.

These issues will determine the number and composition of these networks. The networks will bring together diverse people from the Government, community and businesses to collaborate and deliver ideas and solutions together, said the MCCY spokesman.

The Emerging Stronger Conversations - which will be part of the broader Singapore Together consultation exercise - will allow participants to reflect on their experiences during the Covid-19 crisis, and explore how Singapore can become a more caring, cohesive and resilient society.

The sessions will first be run online, until face-to-face gatherings can take place safely.

MCCY said the Government is "committed to engaging widely across different stakeholders".

JOIN CONVERSATIONS

• Those who are interested in taking part in the conversations may register at https://go.gov.sg/ESconversations • They can also post their reflections and aspirations through the Singapore Together website at www.singaporetogether.gov.sg/reflect These perspectives will become part of the Emerging Stronger Conversations, said MCCY.

Its spokesman noted that the shared experience of Covid-19 will shape the attitudes and worldview of an entire generation, and has also brought to the fore issues such as work practices, digital inclusion and mental wellness.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, had first mooted the Singapore Together movement - a key plank of his collaborative approach to governance - in June last year.

Back then, he said he and other ministers would work with Singaporeans to design and implement solutions across a range of issues and policy areas.

These include environmental sustainability, housing, youth and social mobility.

During his speech yesterday, he recounted a question by a participant at the first Emerging Stronger Conversation held a few days ago, on what Singapore and Singaporeans will be known for in the world.

The answer to this, he said, can be seen all around - school children sending messages to encourage front-line workers; social agencies, charities, and volunteers supporting the vulnerable; religious groups adapting to new forms of worship; and businesses returning funding for the Jobs Support Scheme as they are doing well.

He urged Singaporeans to build on this spirit of solidarity.

In the worst of times, Singapore has also seen the best in its people, Mr Heng added, noting that the country commemorated its bicentennial last year.

"Across 200 years of sweeping change, we grew from Singapore to Singaporeans. Today, less than 200 days into what will be a long-drawn fight, we are again showing the world who we are.

"We care for one another, we are generous and resilient, and we will not hesitate to make sacrifices for the greater good. These shared experiences will be etched in our collective memories."

Reiterating a point made by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam in his national broadcast on Wednesday, Mr Heng said Singapore must continue to strengthen its culture of solidarity.

The Covid-19 crisis has revealed vulnerabilities in society, like seniors who have found it hard to use digital tools and services, he said.

There are also those who are unable to cope with the emotional and psychological stresses that arose from the pandemic. In response, new schemes were launched to address these issues.

Said Mr Heng: "The Government will continue to support you fully and mobilise Singaporeans to support one another... Be assured that, in Singapore, no one will be left to walk alone.

"You will be cared for if you fall on hard times. You will be part of our society's progress, no matter your starting point or circumstances."