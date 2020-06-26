GE2020 SINGAPORE VOTES: CANDIDATES: OPPOSITION

SDP on walkabout in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

Mr Bryan Lim, a member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), greeting a resident in Block 562 Choa Chu Kang Street 52 with an elbow bump during a house visit yesterday while another SDP member looked on. The block is located in Marsiling-Yew Tee G
ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Published
51 min ago

Mr Bryan Lim, a member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), greeting a resident in Block 562 Choa Chu Kang Street 52 with an elbow bump during a house visit yesterday while another SDP member looked on. The block is located in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, which the SDP will be contesting. The opposition party has said it also plans to field a team in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, as well as the single-member constituencies of Yuhua, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok. Altogether, the SDP plans to field 11 candidates across these five constituencies at the coming polls on July 10. These are the same constituencies it contested in the 2015 election.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 26, 2020, with the headline 'SDP on walkabout in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content