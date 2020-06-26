SDP on walkabout in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

Mr Bryan Lim, a member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), greeting a resident in Block 562 Choa Chu Kang Street 52 with an elbow bump during a house visit yesterday while another SDP member looked on. The block is located in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, which the SDP will be contesting. The opposition party has said it also plans to field a team in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, as well as the single-member constituencies of Yuhua, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok. Altogether, the SDP plans to field 11 candidates across these five constituencies at the coming polls on July 10. These are the same constituencies it contested in the 2015 election.