SDP holds party elections, leadership largely unchanged ahead of next GE

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has re-elected most of its central executive committee (CEC) as it gears up for the next General Election, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

At the SDP's 19th Ordinary Party Conference on Thursday (Oct 31) evening, Dr Chee Soon Juan was re-elected as secretary-general and Dr Paul Tambyah returned as chairman.

The other 10 party members elected into the CEC comprise Mr Christopher Ang, Mr Damanhuri Abas, Mr Jufri Salim, Mr Khung Wai Yeen, Mr Bryan Lim, Mr Gerald Sng, Mr John Tan, Mr Matthew Tan, Ms Wong Souk Yee and Mr Francis Yong.

Mr Khung, who had been co-opted into the previous CEC, was the only new member, replacing Ms Mansura Sajahan.

A former navy regular, Mr Khung first ran as an SDP candidate in the 2015 General Election against the People's Action Party's Teo Ho Pin in Bukit Panjang SMC.

The largely unchanged line-up reflects the confidence that party cadres have in the effectiveness of the current leadership, said Dr Chee in the statement.

"It puts the SDP in a strong position to conduct a first-rate campaign in the coming General Election," he said.

He also noted that the party has recently seen its membership grow, especially in terms of younger members, as well as more public support.

"We must provide the opportunity for the younger generation to rise and eventually assume leadership roles within the Party and, in time to come, the country," he said.

In September, the SDP launched its updated manifesto - the first party to do so.

It also held a pre-election rally at Hong Lim Park in October, which Dr Tambyah said was a "full-dress rehearsal" for the next General Election due by April 2021 .