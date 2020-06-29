Singapore GE2020: Retiree plans to stand as an independent in Pioneer SMC

A retired financial accountant who is passionate about environmental issues intends to run as an independent candidate in Pioneer SMC, raising the prospect of a four-cornered fight there.

Mr Victor Ronnie Lai, 65, said he will put his name on the ballot on Nomination Day tomorrow.

He added that he is running as an independent as he feels a political party would have people with different interests and purposes. "I believe that any politician should be accountable for his or her own actions, which is why I decided to join as an independent."

Friends call him "Mr Sunflower", he said, as he often carries the flower around - to him, it represents hope for the planet and the importance of loving nature.

Mr Lai told The Straits Times that climate change is an issue he would champion if elected. "Some people may think that climate change is the responsibility of the future generation. But I want to convince them that the reason we are able to have such a peaceful and enjoyable and prosperous life today is because the Pioneer Generation had worked hard for us."

Pioneer SMC is now held by People's Action Party MP Cedric Foo, who is not expected to stand for re-election. With Mr Lai, the SMC could see a four-way contest between him, the PAP, Peoples Voice and Progress Singapore Party.

