Rally together to face Covid-19 challenge, says Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

SINGAPORE - The coronavirus pandemic will pose a challenge like no other in Singapore's history, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on Monday (April 6), as he urged MPs to rally Singaporeans to face this generation-defining test.

Speaking before Parliament was to debate a $48 billion Supplementary Budget to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr Tan said it was the duty of each MP to lead "in this critical time" both within Parliament and in the community.

"We must robustly debate and properly pass the laws and any supplementary funds the Government requires to act in protecting our fellow Singaporeans. It is therefore essential that Parliament sittings continue," he said.

The Supplementary Budget, dubbed the Resilience Budget, follows an initial support package called the Unity Budget that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced in February.

Mr Heng has said he would on Monday announce a third tranche of support measures, which he called the Solidarity Budget.

The debate comes a day before a government-mandated shutdown of most workplaces and all schools kicks in, as Singapore tries to stem the spread of Covid-19.

"We are sitting during extraordinary times. We are also sitting farther apart from one another than ever before, literally rising to the occasion, all the way up the rafters in the public galleries. But we must remember that even as we safe-distance ourselves, we need to be nationally closer, to be of one heart and one mind in dealing with the challenges at hand," said Mr Tan.

He told the House that MPs should be closer to their constituents to both provide them comfort, and reflect their views in Parliament.

He also urged Singaporeans to rally together and rise to the challenge.

"Will Covid-19 make us a better and stronger Singapore? Or is this that pivotal moment, where we begin to be relegated to be a footnote in history?" he said.

"What we choose to say and do now will define us for the tomorrows to come - as individuals, as a society, as a nation. Who we choose to stand with, and walk with today, will define us for the ages, as a people, as Singaporeans."