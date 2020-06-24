PSP set to field 24 candidates in nine constituencies

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) is set to contest nine constituencies in the general election, fielding 24 candidates instead of the 44 it announced initially.

The party had subsequently trimmed the list to 29, saying it was giving up some seats after discussions with other opposition parties to avoid three-cornered fights.

Yesterday, party chief Tan Cheng Bock, 80, disclosed during a Zoom meeting that the PSP intends to contest two five-member group representation constituencies - West Coast and Tanjong Pagar - the four-member Chua Chu Kang GRC, and five single-member constituencies: Hong Kah North, Pioneer and the newly formed Marymount, Yio Chu Kang and Kebun Baru seats.

While the former People's Action Party MP and 2011 presidential candidate did not mention five-member Nee Soon GRC, he said on Sunday during a walkabout in Chong Pang that the PSP was considering contesting the GRC. He said yesterday: "We select the areas we want to contest based on whether we can win and there are certain places I'm quite familiar with... so we concentrate on the western side (of Singapore).

"Of course, on Nomination Day, things change. Politics is very fluid."

Dr Tan also unveiled six more candidates for the July 10 polls, five of whom will be contesting their first election. The party introduced its first slate of six candidates last Thursday.

"My party is not a one-man party, it is not just a one-constituency party. The party will back every member," said Dr Tan.

The six new faces are:

• Mr Choo Shaun Ming, 23, a National University of Singapore law undergraduate who is the PSP's youngest candidate;

• Dr Tan Meng Wah, 57, a former Institute of Policy Studies research fellow, whose interests include income inequality;

• Mr Abas Kasmani, 67, a business consultant and senior trainer;

• Ms Kayla Low, 43, a chartered accountant and former prisons officer who volunteers with low-income families and the elderly;

• Mr Harish Pillay, 60, global head of community architecture and leadership at software firm Red Hat; and

• Dr Ang Yong Guan, 65, a psychiatrist who stood in the 2011 General Election as a Singapore Democratic Party candidate, and in the 2015 polls under Singaporeans First party where he was the chairman.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock did not indicate where the candidates will stand, but Mr Abas is one of two names tipped to take the final slot in the five-person West Coast team.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock was a PAP MP for 26 years, from 1980, in single-seat Ayer Rajah, which was absorbed into West Coast GRC in 2006. He is expected to lead the team there in the coming polls.

Meanwhile, Dr Ang was seen at Shunfu Mart Food Centre in Marymount SMC on Sunday and Dr Tan Meng Wah and Mr Choo were both present at PSP's walkabout in Teck Whye Lane, which is part of Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Dr Tan Meng Wah later put up an image on Facebook featuring himself, Mr Choo and two PSP central executive committee members: former air force colonel Francis Yuen, 70, and engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who has yet to be formally unveiled as a candidate.

Mr Choo said he did not see his youth as a disadvantage.

Citing Scottish National Party MP Mhairi Black, who was elected at 20, and Emirati politician Shamma Al Mazrui who was made a Cabinet minister at 22, he said: "Young people all over the world have shown that they can make a difference."