PSP says internal probe shows no evidence of foreign funding

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said yesterday its internal investigations have shown no evidence of foreign funding in the party, refuting allegations made by a recently expelled member.

The opposition party stated categorically that its funding is in compliance with the Political Donations Act, and that it has "no tolerance for saboteurs" and will expel members who do not abide by the party's rules.

"PSP refutes the claim made by Daniel Teo in The Straits Times report dated May 3, 2020, and any insinuation that the party has 'been infiltrated and funded by foreign sources'," said the party.

Mr Daniel Teo, 36, who works in a marine infrastructure firm, made a video in mid-April alleging that Singapore's youngest political party had been "infiltrated by foreign proxies", and named 10 members he claimed were working with Singapore People's Party chairman Jose Raymond and historian Thum Ping Tjin, while "funded by Western liberal sources".

Mr Teo has since admitted to PSP secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock that he was behind the video, and was expelled last Friday.

Last Saturday, Mr Teo told ST that he made the video after receiving information from a third party, whom he declined to name. He said he had good intentions for the party, and wanted to fact-check the allegations.

The party explained in its statement yesterday that Mr Teo had previously made the allegations to certain members of its Central Executive Committee.

"However, no evidence was presented by him. Our internal investigations showed no such matters and his allegations were dismissed."

It said anyone making potentially libellous allegations against a party member has to present proper evidence as the party does not react to hearsay or rumours.

The party also said some members implicated in the video have made police reports and sought legal advice.

PSP member Ravi Philemon said yesterday he is consulting a lawyer. He denied the allegations in a Facebook post last Saturday.

Mr Raymond had made a police report and informed the Elections Department about the matter. His lawyer had also served a letter of demand on Mr Teo, seeking an apology and damages.