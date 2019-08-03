PSP can help people take up issues only if voted into Parliament, says Tan Cheng Bock at party launch

SINGAPORE - Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock promised Singaporeans that he would take up issues on their behalf, but said they would first have to vote his party into Parliament and deprive the People's Action Party of its two-thirds parliamentary majority.

At his party's official introduction to the public on Saturday (Aug 3), he listed issues he said were close to Singaporeans' hearts - such as Central Provident Fund policies, healthcare costs, income inequality and cost of living - adding that he wanted to look into the issues extensively but with available data.

"We must have the data, and the data means you have to get us into Parliament," he said to applause. "We must just not talk without good information, then people will respect us, and (see) we are really serious in what we want to do."

At the party launch held at the Swissotel Merchant Court, Dr Tan and six other members of his party's central executive committee painted broad strokes of what the party would push for. Among other things, their priorities include: Lowering the voting age to 18 years old, reviewing the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between Singapore and India, bringing up Singapore's low fertility rate and moving towards a preventive primary healthcare model.

But they did not elaborate on the party's policies, with Dr Tan saying that they would be announced in the party's election manifesto.

He added: "People ask 'why don't you tell me this or that'. (If I do) I'm a poor strategist. I must keep my cards close to my chest."

Dr Tan, a former PAP MP, also did not want to disclose which constituency he would be standing in, reiterating that as a strategist, he plans his battles carefully.

Related Story Erosion of good governance the reason he started new political party: Tan Cheng Bock

Related Story Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party

He added that while many people assume he will return to West Coast, where he was an MP in the former Ayer Rajah constituency for 26 years, that would not necessarily be the case.

"I cannot but feel honoured that so many Singaporeans want me to lead a political party...I choose this option because I believe I'm able to do something for the country," he said.