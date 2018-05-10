President Halimah Yacob to make her first overseas state visit to Brunei

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob will make a four-day state visit to Brunei from Friday (May 11), at the invitation of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

This is Madam Halimah's first overseas state visit. She will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana Nurul Iman and meet with Sultan Bolkiah, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday.

She will be hosted to a State Banquet, and take a morning walk with Sultan Bolkiah followed by breakfast in Bandar Seri Begawan during Brunei's weekly Bandarku Ceria , a car-free day event.

MFA said Madam Halimah will meet with senior members of the Bruneian Royal Family and Cabinet, including Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

The president and Sultan Bolkiah will also witness the signing of two agreements: a memorandum of understanding to exchange information related to money laundering and terrorist financing, and a financial technology cooperation agreement.

MFA said Madam Halimah will visit the Defence Academy Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the University of Brunei Darussalam Botanical Research Centre and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers training in Brunei. She will also meet the Singaporean community in Brunei at a dinner reception.

The president will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, Members of Parliament Desmond Choo, Lim Wee Kiak and Joan Pereira, as well as officials from the President's Office, MFA and Finance Ministry.

During her absence, Mr J .Y. Pillay, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the office of the President.