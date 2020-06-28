Political parties hit the ground on last weekend before Nomination Day

The hustle and bustle at hawker centres and markets went up a notch yesterday as politicians fanned out across the island to meet residents and raise their profiles.

Clad in their party colours, they greeted residents as they made their rounds, obliged requests for photographs and handed out party fliers.

In West Coast GRC, for example, both the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) were spotted on the ground.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was part of the PAP contingent that visited Teban Gardens Market and Food Centre, along with Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran and Ms Foo Mee Har - West Coast GRC's incumbent MPs.

Former trade and industry minister Lim Hng Kiang, who has helmed West Coast GRC since 1997, is expected to step down and not contest the election.

Nomination Day is on Tuesday, ahead of polls on July 10. Candidates from 10 opposition parties are expected to face off against the ruling PAP in all 93 seats.

At the eastern end of the island, campaign activities were in full swing as politicians stepped up their walkabouts.

The PAP's Tin Pei Ling posted an eight-minute video of her walkabout at a market at Block 89 Circuit Road, on Facebook. She is expected to face a contest in her MacPherson seat from People's Power Party chief Goh Meng Seng, who was out meeting residents near MacPherson Market and Food Centre yesterday.

Mr Goh, speaking to reporters during the walkabout, said this election will be his last.

New faces from the PAP and opposition Workers' Party (WP) - both with veteran members stepping down in the run-up to the polls - were out in full force yesterday after both parties introduced them over the last few days.

The WP confirmed its Aljunied GRC line-up at a press conference on Friday, and the five candidates were seen yesterday morning distributing fliers to residents at the food centre and market at Block 538 Bedok North Street 3.

Three incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs - party chief Pritam Singh, party chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap - were joined by the two new members of the five-man slate during a walkabout at Block 538 Bedok North Street 3.

The two - Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Leon Perera and former NCMP Gerald Giam - will replace former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and party stalwart Chen Show Mao, who will not be standing for election.

Meanwhile, in Marine Parade GRC, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and PAP new face Mohd Fahmi Aliman had breakfast together at Haig Road Food Centre before Mr Tan went on a walkabout and chatted with residents.

Mr Fahmi, a former army colonel, stepped down as deputy chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore in March, and is tipped to replace Professor Fatimah Lateef in Marine Parade GRC.

Another PAP new face, former Parkway Holdings group chief executive Tan See Leng, had breakfast in Marine Terrace.

Later, he distributed mosquito repellent to residents at Block 71 Marine Drive, and spoke to them about dengue prevention.

Dr Tan is expected to be fielded in Marine Parade GRC, replacing Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who on Thursday said he is retiring as an MP after 44 years.

Back in West Coast GRC, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock and his party members greeted residents at Block 726 West Coast Market Square. Dr Tan is expected to contest West Coast GRC.

In Holland Village, Mr Lee Hsien Yang - the estranged brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - was seen walking around Holland Village Food Centre with PSP candidate for Tanjong Pagar GRC Terence Soon.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, 62, is a PSP member but he has kept mum about whether he will stand in the upcoming polls.

But even with the walkabouts being a key feature for every general election, there were reminders of the coronavirus pandemic that the country is facing in the background. Candidates wore masks and avoided shaking hands with residents.

During the WP walkabout in Aljunied GRC, Mr Singh was overheard telling a family who asked for a photograph that "we must remember to keep 1m apart".