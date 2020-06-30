Police permits needed for loudspeakers on wheels

Political parties can start applying from 2pm today for police permits to use vehicles with loudspeakers for campaigning.

Such perambulating vehicles can deliver only pre-recorded campaigning messages, police said in a statement on Sunday night.

Candidates and election agents are not allowed to speak in person, live-stream, or broadcast music or videos, it added, reiterating rules set out by the Elections Department (ELD) earlier this month.

All applications must be submitted online by noon on July 8, the eve of Cooling-off Day which prohibits election campaigning.

Police said applicants will need their SingPass to log in, and must provide the vehicle's registration number, make and model.

They will know if they are successful through an e-mail, which will include a link to acknowledge the permit's conditions before it can be issued.

However, the police said permits for vehicles for the traditional post-election thank-you processions will not be granted, as large group gatherings are not allowed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"These processions tend to attract crowds, with higher public health and public order risks, and moreover, are not critical to the electioneering process," said the police.

Those with difficulties submitting their applications online can call 1800-220-3370, the police said.

If the problem cannot be solved over the phone, they may grant an in-person appointment at the Police Cantonment Complex in New Bridge Road.

ELD can be contacted on 1800-225-5353 for other election matters.

Tee Zhuo