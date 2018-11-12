PM thanks five senior outgoing CEC members

All five senior members of the People's Action Party (PAP) central executive committee who are stepping down "served the party with loyalty and distinction", party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

They are Deputy Prime Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who will stay on in the Cabinet; and former ministers Yaacob Ibrahim and Lim Swee Say, who both retired from the Cabinet in May.

Prime Minister Lee outlined their achievements in his speech at the party conference.

Dr Yaacob, who stepped down as vice-chairman, has strengthened the party's support from the Malay community and assured Malay-Muslims that they are fairly treated in a multiracial society, he said.

On outgoing party treasurer Lim Swee Say, Mr Lee said his greatest strength is his ability to relate to ordinary Singaporeans with "folksy, vivid slogans" and persuasive skills when speaking face to face with residents.

Mr Lee also called Mr Khaw, Mr Teo and Mr Tharman "three of my closest comrades-in-arms".

"We go back a long way," he said. "We have fought many battles over the years and gone through countless ups and downs together."

Related Story PM Lee calls on PAP to unite Singaporeans, continue with pragmatic and centrist approach

Related Story Party activists urged to give human touch to policies

He said Mr Khaw has tackled and made progress on difficult policy challenges in the areas of healthcare, transport and housing, while Mr Tharman has played a major part in shaping Singapore's new economic and social policies.

On Mr Teo, with whom he has worked the longest, Mr Lee said: "I rely on his independent judgment and steady support on many matters. He doesn't hesitate to tackle spiky issues and to take political flak on behalf of the team, especially at critical moments and during elections."

Mr Lee also commended former PAP chairman Lim Boon Heng, awarded the distinguished service medal for four decades of service to the party. Mr Lim, who retired from active politics in 2011, contested seven general elections. He continues to mentor the PAP teams in Hougang and Aljunied, and identifies candidates to join the PAP.

The outgoing committee members expressed their confidence in the fourth generation of leaders who will take the helm. "I have confidence in the 4G ministers because I have worked with them in Cabinet, I know who they are and what they're capable of doing," Dr Yaacob said.

"They are capable, will work well as a team, and most importantly, have their hearts in the right place," said Mr Tharman in a Facebook post after the event.

Asked if Singaporeans should expect to see more senior ministers, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said: "I would think so.

"It's possible that as part of the planning process, the Prime Minister will require some senior ministers. Going by my experience and Mr Lee's (Mr Lee Kuan Yew's) experience, vacancies may be created."