PM meets leaders of Moldova, Iran, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN (Armenia) • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met leaders from Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Iran in Armenia's capital over the last two days.

Speaking to Singapore reporters in an interview yesterday, Mr Lee said the countries have warm friendships and high regard for Singapore.

Mr Lee was on an official visit to Armenia where he met the country's leaders and attended a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

During his meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev yesterday, the leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the good bilateral ties between their countries.

Both also welcomed the conclusion of the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and exchanged views on regional developments.

Mr Lee also met Moldova's President Igor Dodon, and noted that while Singapore does not have substantive relations with the country, there is a lot of goodwill for Singapore.

He said Mr Dodon told him he had read Mr Lee Kuan Yew's book, From Third World To First: The Singapore Story - 1965-2000.

At their meeting on Monday, both leaders also reaffirmed the friendly ties between Singapore and Moldova, and welcomed more exchanges of visits at all levels to explore opportunities for collaboration, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Mr Lee also met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday.

"He would like to promote bilateral cooperation, we say we understand and we would like to cooperate too," the PM said.

"However, the situation in the Middle East and the instability and tensions and problems which have not been resolved make it difficult for our businesses who want to develop this relationship to do so.

"And we hope that the security and the political problems in the Middle East can be resolved, including the issues of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), the agreement on the nuclear arrangements with Iran. And if that is done, it'll be much easier for us to promote our relationship," Mr Lee added.