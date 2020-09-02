PM Lee to deliver speech on S'pore's response to Covid-19 in Parliament at 3.30pm on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be speaking in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon (Sept 2) on Singapore’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and how the Republic will be preparing for life beyond the outbreak.

PM Lee's speech will be streamed live at 3.30pm on his Facebook page as well as on The Straits Times website and CNA.

During a virtual press conference to announce his new Cabinet on July 25, PM Lee said that there would not be a National Day Rally (NDR) this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Instead, he would deliver a major speech to Singaporeans in the House after the opening of Parliament.

He decided to make his speech in Parliament because "it's not possible to convene a physical National Day Rally and have a traditional event with an audience in front of me, and I can take them through slides and explanations and recount stories", he said.

"So instead of that, I shall do it in Parliament and we will have a serious debate there," he added.

The annual NDR is generally considered the most important political speech of the year as the Prime Minister typically makes important announcements and outlines key issues facing the Government. It has been delivered every year since 1966.