PM Lee thanks Police Coast Guard for constant vigilance

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the Police Coast Guard headquarters on Pulau Brani yesterday morning, the eve of Chinese New Year.

PM Lee, with Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, went on board a coastal patrol craft and welco-med officers returning from their night shift of patrolling Singa-pore's waters.

During his visit, PM Lee also handed out Chinese New Year goodies and thanked the officers for their constant vigilance.

GRATEFUL Many of us will join our families for a sumptuous reunion dinner tonight. But for the Police Coast Guard, the work of patrolling our waters continues 24/7. This is a duty that never ceases, and I am grateful for their service so that the rest of us can enjoy a peaceful and safe Chinese New Year. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, giving out Chinese New Year goodies to officers from the Police Coast Guard (PCG) on board a coastal patrol craft at the PCG Brani Base.

Adrian Lim