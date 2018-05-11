PM Lee says Singapore is honoured to host Trump-Kim summit, invites US leader for state visit in November

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told President Donald Trump on Friday (May 11) that Singapore is honoured to host a historic meeting between the US leader and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

Mr Lee, in a phone call with Mr Trump, also invited him to make a state visit to Singapore in November, in conjunction with the Asean-US summit and the East Asia summit. Mr Trump said he would try his best to do so.

Mr Lee said the June 12 meeting would be "a historic and momentous event", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday night.

"Singapore is honoured to host it and will do our best to facilitate a smooth and successful meeting," said Mr Lee.

This would be an important first step in the long process of securing lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, the statement added.

In response, Mr Trump thanked PM Lee for hosting the summit, the location of which was confirmed only on Thursday. He said there had been "significant progress on this matter just in the last few months" and hoped that the summit would contribute to resolving the long-outstanding issue.