PM Lee posts Facebook tribute to late diplomat Joseph Conceicao

SINGAPORE - As one of Singapore's pioneer diplomats, Mr Joseph Conceicao represented the nation as ambassador to Indonesia and Russia, and was also the high commissioner to Australia.

He helped build the friendly ties Singapore enjoys with these countries today, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday (Aug 16) in a Facebook post paying tribute to the late diplomat.

Mr Conceicao, who was also a Member of Parliament for Katong for 16 years from 1968 to 1984, died of a heart attack at the age of 95 on Tuesday night.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and former foreign minister George Yeo were also among those who posted tributes on Facebook.

In his post, PM Lee said he was deeply saddened by Mr Conceicao's passing.

"Beyond his official duties, Joe was one of the finest members of the Eurasian community, actively giving back through The Eurasian Association, Singapore as the beloved 'Uncle Joe'," he said.

"A warm, charismatic, and committed man, Joe leaves behind a distinguished legacy. My thoughts are with his wife and his family in this time of loss."

Mr Conceicao is survived by his wife, Anita, and their three children.