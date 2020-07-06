Pledges of renewal pitted against call for referendum

Jalan Besar GRC is home to Singapore's oldest areas, but is also an area with great potential for renewal and rejuvenation that they hope to be able to see through if elected, members of the People's Action Party (PAP) team defending Jalan Besar GRC said last night.

Speaking on the third day of televised constituency political broadcasts, Central Singapore District Mayor and PAP candidate Denise Phua, 60, said: "Every master plan that we say we will deliver, that we have promised, we have delivered."

She added: "But our job is not finished yet. We know as a team, there is more to do."

Ms Phua said the PAP team wants to further support the area's elderly residents, and do more for the working adults who have grown up there or who have moved into the estate, as well as those whose jobs are threatened because of Covid-19, or by global competition.

"And for the younger ones, we want to look after them better. We want to educate them even better for lifelong learning," she added.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who is standing in the group representation constituency for the first time after moving from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, said her first priority is to get to know residents. She also touched on the theme of rejuvenation, citing developments like new MRT lines and refurbished areas along the Kallang River.

Senior Minister of State Heng Chee How, 58, added that young families are also able to move into the new Build-To-Order Housing Board flats in the area.

PAP new face Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, 42, reflected on his experiences growing up, as did Ms Phua, who noted how the Jalan Besar area has gained from constant change.

In the past five years, for example, six new MRT stations were constructed, nine markets were upgraded, and there were some 55 lift upgrading programmes and home improvement programmes in the area, along with numerous social service programmes, she said.

Ms Phua also said that the team's experience in different areas will "help us listen better, so that we can do more for you, to put action behind our desire to serve you honestly and diligently".

Meanwhile the Peoples Voice (PV) team, led by party chief Lim Tean, focused on immigration policies and the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Lim, 55, was the only PV candidate who spoke, and said the Government has pursued "insane immigration policies" in the last two decades.

"This Government was hurtling towards a 10 million population, although it now denies it," he said.

He added that this episode showed the importance of a strong opposition voice in Parliament.

Mr Lim also took aim at the Government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, and said Singapore has been described as "one of the greatest failures" as far as the crisis is concerned. He said the multi-ministry task force on the outbreak had dithered and U-turned about implementing needed measures.

"If Covid-19 had been a bioweapon, Singaporeans would not have stood a chance with this bunch of 4G leaders," he said.

Mr Lim also criticised Mrs Teo, saying she was "singularly responsible for the great explosion of Covid-19 cases in foreign worker dormitories". He called on Jalan Besar residents to treat this election as a referendum on the minister's competence and leadership.

The other PV candidates, who shared the stage, are blogger and financial adviser Leong Sze Hian, 66, Mr Nor Azlan Sulaiman, 48, who runs a halal consultancy, and Mr Michael Fang Amin, 43, a medical administrator and entrepreneur.

Mr Lim said: "We ask for nothing... but only ask for the chance to serve."