Peoples Voice sets sights on Punggol West

The Peoples Voice (PV) party has announced it will contest Punggol West SMC, in addition to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, where it said on Tuesday that it will be resuming outreach.

Party secretary-general and founder Lim Tean posted on Facebook yesterday that while PV has many candidates, it decided on the two constituencies to avoid clashing with other opposition parties.

PV is set to face the People's Action Party (PAP) in Punggol West.

Mr Lim said last Friday that his party was planning to contest Jurong GRC.

On Tuesday, he said that PV was resuming its outreach in Mountbatten and Pioneer wards as well as in Pasir Ris-Punggol and Jalan Besar GRCs.

The party has not announced its candidates yet.

However, Mr Lim's announcement yesterday comes after the Singapore Democratic Alliance made clear on Monday that it will contest only Pasir Ris-Punggol, where it has stood against the PAP in the last three elections, starting in 2006.

In another Facebook post yesterday, Mr Lim, a lawyer, called for volunteers.

"Peoples Voice is blessed with so many outstanding candidates, fired with passion to serve the interests of our people.

"Our team has also done tremendous outreach and groundwork for the last 16 months in Punggol West SMC when it was previously part of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC," he said.