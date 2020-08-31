Parliament: WP's Dennis Tan speaks out against 'petty and bad politics' in exchange with PAP's Murali Pillai

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan (Hougang) spoke out against "petty and bad politics" on Monday (Aug 31), adding that parliamentarians have a "golden opportunity" to help evolve Singapore's politics for the better.

Good politics, he said, has to entail mutual respect between members of the ruling party and other parties, whether in Parliament or in the constituencies.

"I myself had some experience with petty and bad politics in this election, which makes me wonder whether the ruling party has gone backwards in time in the way its campaign has been conducted in Hougang," he added.

He recounted how two complaints were made to the Elections Department (ELD) during the recent general election campaign over posters his party put up that were said to be below the minimum required height.

A resident subsequently informed him that she had seen PAP representatives pulling his posters lower than they had originally been.

On a separate occasion, the PAP team also planted party flags in front of his banners, blocking their contents, Mr Tan added.

"Would that mean that the PAP should now also expect and allow the WP to do likewise in constituencies where the PAP are the incumbents?" he said.

"I should think not, lest a tit-for-tat culture manifests itself, and creates a divisive political culture that only hurts Singaporeans."

Mr Tan added: "Even as we contest our ideas in this chamber, we can do so in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, knowing that even if we differ in our ideas, we are in the end, one Singapore. I hope the ruling party can start to accept that."

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) asked if Mr Tan would accept that the ELD would deal with such complaints in an even-handed way. "And if he accepts that, what's the basis of him suggesting that the PAP would use the power of incumbency against opponents in an unfair way?"

Responding, Mr Tan said his party's volunteers rectified the issues with the posters after each complaint was made. He added that it would have been "unthinkable" for him to have WP flags planted around coffee shops in the single-member constituency of Fengshan, where he contested in the 2015 general election. He did not have similar negative experiences with the PAP's team in that area, he added.

"My point really is that having seen what happened recently, if this is going to be a precedent that is set by the PAP, perhaps the team in Hougang, then really it raises the wider question of where do you draw the line with this kind of behaviour?" Mr Tan asked. "We have to move beyond this."

He added: "To answer the question: Yes, the ELD was even-handed in handling the complaints."

Mr Murali responded that his other question - on Mr Tan's basis for suggesting the PAP uses its incumbency against opponents - had not yet been answered.

Replying, Mr Tan said: "I'm not suggesting the PAP is using the power of its incumbency to do those things. But I have raised various incidents that have happened as a result of the actions of certain people.

"My point really is that these are all very petty and bad politics, and we shouldn't encourage it."