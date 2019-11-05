Workers' Party MPs will appeal AHTC judgment, says Sylvia Lim

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) MPs, found liable in the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) judgment issued by the High Court last month, have decided to file an appeal, Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) said in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Ms Lim, WP's chairman, said a motion filed by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat asking Parliament to note the High Court's judgment is "premature".

"Any party who is dissatisfied with the judgment can file a notice of appeal within one month. In this case, the deadline for filing the appeal is Nov 11, which is next Monday.

"We have been studying the judgment with our lawyers since it was released and I can inform the House today that we have decided to appeal the judgment," she said.

Mr Heng then requested an adjournment and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin granted a 10-minute break.