Parliament: Survey shows 80% of job seekers do not feel discriminated by race, gender or marital status

SINGAPORE - More than eight in 10 job seekers in Singapore do not feel that their gender, race, religion, nationality, marital status or number of children stopped them from finding work.

Most employees also feel fairly treated by organisations in terms of employment terms and benefits, training, career development and performance evaluation.

These findings from a 2018 Ministry of Manpower (MOM) survey were disclosed in Parliament on Monday (Feb 3) by Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad in his reply to Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera.

Mr Zaqy also said complaints on workplace discrimination dropped from 580 in 2015 to 200 in 2018, making up less than 1 per cent of all complaints received.

He added that employment rates of Singapore residents aged 55 to 64 increased from 57 per cent in 2009 to 68 per cent in 2019.

At the same time, women residents aged 25 to 64 also saw their employment rates climb from 64 per cent to 73 per cent.

Mr Zaqy said the survey was nationally representative and covered about 3,100 individuals and 3,400 establishments.

The MOM would, on occasion, publish a paper on fair employment, and such a paper would be out in the later part of this year, he added.

Related Story Firms to pay heavier price if they don't give locals a fair shot at jobs