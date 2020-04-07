Parliament: Six-fold increase in police cameras in Little India from 2016

SINGAPORE - The number of police cameras deployed within Little India has risen from 34 in 2016 to about 200 today, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin said on Tuesday (April 7).

The cameras are there to complement the efforts of patrolling officers, he added.

Mr Amrin was responding to a question in Parliament by Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC), who asked about the number of police patrols in Little India and whether there are plans to increase them.

Little India was the site of a major riot in December 2013.

Mr Amrin explained that police operational deployments are confidential and driven by assessments of the law and order situation.

Auxiliary Police Officers (APO) and Security Officers (SO) are deployed to patrol Little India during peak periods, such as weekend nights, eve of public holidays and public holidays.

"The APOs and SOs are augmented by police officers from Central Police Division and the Special Operations Command. The level of deployment has not changed over the past three years."

But in the last four years, the number of cameras deployed has increased nearly six times.

"The police have also deployed cameras within Little India to supplement the ground patrols. We have steadily increased the number of cameras from 34 in 2016, to about 200 today," he said.

He added that the police's assessment is that the current deployments have kept the crime situation in Little India in check.

"Police will work with stakeholders to monitor the situation. It will adjust its operational strategies accordingly."

Mr Yong also asked if officers conduct patrols at higher floors in Housing Board blocks in the area, where he said residents in his ward have given feedback about the presence of drunken individuals sleeping there.

In response, Mr Amrin said that patrol deployment plans are calibrated based on the crime trends, as well as the crowd footfall.

He said patrols teams do visit common areas as well as specific areas of concern, such as the higher floors and staircase landings of HDB blocks when there is feedback about congregations.