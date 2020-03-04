Parliament: Singapore's first assisted living HDB flats for seniors to launch in May

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first assisted living public housing for seniors will be launched in Bukit Batok in May.

The new flat typology, which integrates public housing with care services, will come with a service package to support seniors to age in place.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (May 4) it was well received by seniors in several focus group discussions, held by the National Development and Health ministries.

These home were particularly favoured by singles and those whose children have moved out, he told Parliament during his ministry's budget debate. "Seniors were especially attracted to the idea of community living. We have incorporated their feedback into the pilot."

The pilot development comprises about 160 units.

The 32 sq m flats will come with senior-friendly fittings and larger bathrooms, among other features, to accommodate those with mobility needs.

Besides a void deck, each blocks is designed with large communal spaces on every floor to encourage residents to gather and interact with one another.

More details such as the service offerings, sale conditions, indicative flat prices and payment options will be announced in the coming weeks.