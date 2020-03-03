Parliament: Short-sighted not to pass on property tax rebates to tenants, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - It would be short-sighted of commercial landlords not to pass on property tax rebates to their tenants during this challenging period, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (March 3).

He also said the Government is aware "there are some issues between retailers and landlords", and that Enterprise Singapore is helping to arbitrate.

His remark in Parliament comes a day after the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) issued a statement saying some landlords are dragging their feet in giving promised rental rebates to struggling food and beverage (F&B) operators.

The F&B sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with some restaurants expecting revenues to plunge by as much as 80 per cent in the coming months, RAS said.

Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), who raised the RASs concern, asked whether any measures will be taken to urge landlords to pass on their rebates.

Mr Chan said that since the 15 per cent property tax rebate for qualifying commercial properties was announced last week as part of measures to provide relief to businesses, the Government has seen a range of responses.

"On the positive side, we have seen landlords which have proactively gone out of their way to share the rebates with their tenants," he said.

Some have even offered additional help to those facing slower sales, he noted.

"On the other hand, it has also come to our attention that there are some landlords which are still taking a bit of time to roll out their packages."

Enterprise Singapore is in close consultation with RAS as well as the Singapore Retailers Association to help them work through issues with landlords, he said.

"I must thank Enterprise Singapore's officers, who have been working very hard over the last one week, day and night, trying to urge both sides to come to terms with each other."

The minister urged all the major landlords to do their part in helping their tenants and to work together with them to get through the current challenges.

Mr Chan noted that the relationship between landlord and tenant is a long-term one, and said it would be short-sighted of property owners to "try to stint and save a bit here and there instead of passing on some of the benefits to the tenants".

"I think every one of us will have long memories of who are those who have come forward to do their part for their business partners in this difficult moment, and who are those that have taken a very short-term perspective to this," he said.

As not all tenants have been affected equally by the downturn caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, he suggested that more help should be given to those hit more severely.

"We are all in this together. The whole Singapore economy depends on businesses, the landlords, the retailers, everyone working together," said Mr Chan.

Frasers Property said last week it would be passing on its property tax rebate to all qualifying businesses.

On Monday (March 2), the RAS singled out CapitaLand for promising rental rebates of up to 50 per cent for its restaurant tenants, but offering those located in urban malls only a 10 to 15 per cent discount for two months.

Responding, CapitaLand said rental rebates of 20 to 30 per cent have been given over two months to eligible tenants in its downtown malls, which have been affected to a greater degree.

Rental relief will be disbursed in a targeted manner as the coronavirus outbreak has impacted different malls and trade categories in varying degrees, it added.