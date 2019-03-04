Parliament: People can borrow up to 32 books each time from April 1

SINGAPORE - Library users need no longer wait for the school holidays to borrow twice as many books as usual.

From April 1, the National Library Board (NLB) will let them take out twice as many physical books, bringing the total to 32, including 16 e-books. Each book can be kept for up to 21 days.

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, announced the increase in Parliament on Monday (Mar 4), during the debate on her ministry's budget.

Previously, they could borrow 16 e-books but only eight physical books.

Ms Sim said the change was to meet rising demand from users, adding that the library's e-book loans have more than doubled since 2017.

Copywriter Grace Phua, 28, usually borrows six library books at a time, but a doubling in the loan quota will be useful when she is doing research, she said.

The former childcare teacher added that it would be helpful for borrowing children's books, which one gets through quite quickly.

Ms Sim also said, in response to Dr Teo Ho Pin (Bukit Panjang), that the NLB will increase accessibility to its learning resources.

It is partnering bodies such as SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the Council for Third Age to run job- and skills-related programmes for Singaporeans. In the next five years, NLB aims to run 1,500 workshops for more than 50,000 participants, she added.

Library volunteer Noorjahan Kamaruddin is among those who have benefited from such courses. The 58-year-old, who works part-time in customer service, attended the workshop Silver Digital Creators held by the NLB and the Info-communications Media Development Authority last year.

"I love books," said Ms Noorjahan. "I also love to bake. It was my dream to put my recipes into a book someday."

At the course last year, she learnt about electronic publishing, copyright, privacy and cybersecurity matters and eventually created an e-book with 12 of her recipes. She now helps train seniors in such courses.

During the debate, Ms Sim also highlighted the library's community efforts like WondeRead, which was started last year to deliver used library books quarterly to less-privileged children without the means to visit libraries.

She added that the recent slew of revamped libraries have generated 50 per cent more loans and an increase of around 65 per cent in visitorship compared with their counterparts that have not been revamped.

The newest of these libraries is library@harbourfront, which opened in January this year at VivoCity mall.