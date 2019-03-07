Parliament: No progress in Singapore-Malaysia rail projects

SINGAPORE - Two cross-border rail projects with Malaysia remain in limbo, according to updates given by Acting Transport Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Singapore has "yet to receive any proposals from Malaysia" on how to proceed with the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project since its suspension last year, Dr Balakrishnan said in Parliament on Thursday (March 7).

At the request of Malaysia, "both sides agreed to a two-year suspension up to May 31, 2020".

As part of the agreement, Malaysia has remitted $15 million to Singapore for "abortive costs incurred by Singapore due to the suspension".

"Malaysia has requested that during the suspension period, both sides discuss the way forward for the HSR project, with the aim of reducing costs," the minister noted. "We have yet to receive any proposals from Malaysia on this."

On the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project - an extension of Singapore's Thomson-East Coast MRT line to Johor Baru - Dr Balakrishnan revealed that it, too, is likely to face "further delays".

Currently, both sides are supposed to "jointly call an open tender to appoint the RTS Link Operating Company, or OpCo".

To this end, "Singapore has been willing to engage Malaysia on its proposals for Malaysia's joint venture partner for the RTS Link OpCo".

"Unfortunately, Malaysia has repeatedly delayed confirming its JV partner," he said, adding that last month, Malaysia asked for yet another deadline extension to March 31.

Given these delays, Dr Balakrishnan said the RTS project "is no longer on track" to commence by Dec 31, 2024. The link was originally supposed to have been built by 2018.