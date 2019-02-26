Parliament: No plans to make speed trackers mandatory for heavy vehicles

SINGAPORE - A nine-month trial on the use of speed tracking devices on heavy vehicles found that while the devices are accurate, they are costly and susceptible to being tampered with.

The devices have no significant advantages over the speed limiters currently required by law to be installed in heavy vehicles, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 26).

Hence, the traffic police has decided not to make their use mandatory, he added.

Between December 2017 and August last year, the traffic police tested the use of three different types of speed-tracking devices on 30 vehicles, to see if they could be used to complement or replace the speed limiters in heavy vehicles to curb speeding more effectively.

He was responding to questions from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who asked about the findings from the trial, as well as whether there were plans to make the use of speed-tracking devices mandatory.

Mr Amrin noted that the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) had announced last week - as part of stricter penalties to deter reckless driving - that the composition sum fine for heavy vehicle drivers who exceed the speed limit by more than 31kmh will increase from $200 to $400 in April this year.

Mr Ng also asked if the MHA would consider enhancing penalties for those who tamper with the speed limiters in heavy vehicles.

Mr Amrin replied that the ministry would study if the penalties needed to be increased, but noted current penalties were "quite significant".

For the first offence, those found to have tampered with speed limiters face a jail term of three months, or a $1,000 fine, or both.

"Tampering is something that is very difficult to detect and that's why we have quite serious punishments for it, but we will study what we can do better," said Mr Amrin, who is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health.

He noted the number of speeding violations by heavy vehicles had, in fact, declined from 1,737 in 2014 to 1,087 last year.

Similarly, the number of speeding-related accidents involving heavy vehicles had dropped from 27 in 2014 to 17 last year.

"Nevertheless, we agree with the member that one accident is still too many. We will see what we can do better in this area," he said.